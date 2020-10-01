



Buhari: It makes no sense to sell petrol below Saudi’s N168/per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday morning, said it makes no sense for petrol to be cheaper in Nigeria than Saudi Arabia and some countries in Africa. Addressing Nigerians in his Independence Anniversary speech, the president listed how much some countries in Africa and even Saudi Arabia pay for petrol, saying those countries pay higher for […]

