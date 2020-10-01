



Tribune Online

It’s not too late for Nigeria to reclaim its giant of Africa status ― Prof Akinyemi

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, on Thursday said Nigeria has not lived to expectation in her 60years of independence as countries that were even behind or at par with her in terms of development had moved on, charging the leaders to work with the belief that Nigeria can be a giant of […]

It’s not too late for Nigeria to reclaim its giant of Africa status ― Prof Akinyemi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune