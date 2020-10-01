



Tribune Online

Lessons from Edo election: The dearth of ideology in the Nigerian political space

THE governorship election in Edo State has come and gone. The political gladiators and their supporters, depending on which side of the divide they belong, are either celebrating or have gone back to the trenches to fight another day. The Press have been quick to celebrate the victory of Governor Obaseki, attributing it to the […]

Lessons from Edo election: The dearth of ideology in the Nigerian political space

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune