



Tribune Online

We have invested in human capacity, technology, process ― FRSC boss, Boboye

The Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has revealed that the agency has invested in human capacity development, technology and process within the past six years. Boboye, who is one of the surviving founding fathers of the agency, noted that no desired result and productivity would be achieved without […]

We have invested in human capacity, technology, process ― FRSC boss, Boboye

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune