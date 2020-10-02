



Tribune Online

BREAKING: FG orders full reopening of schools October 12

THE Federal Government on Friday ordered the full reopening of schools at all levels nationwide for academic activities from 12th October 2020. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who announced this at a news conference in Abuja, said the decision was reached after due consultations with stakeholders and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Source: Nigerian Tribune