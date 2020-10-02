BREAKING: Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
BREAKING: Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus

Trump and Melania positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. Trump himself announced it early Friday morning in a tweet. This is an extraordinary development coming months into a global pandemic and in the final stretch of his reelection campaign. The diagnosis, according to a CNN report, amounts to the most serious […]

BREAKING: Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR