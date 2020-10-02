



BREAKING: Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. Trump himself announced it early Friday morning in a tweet. This is an extraordinary development coming months into a global pandemic and in the final stretch of his reelection campaign. The diagnosis, according to a CNN report, amounts to the most serious […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune