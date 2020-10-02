FG still withholding salaries of our members ― ASUU

Just as the Federal Government has ordered the reopening of schools nationwide including universities and other tertiary, members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday insisted that no lecturer will return to the classroom until the demands of the Union are addressed by the government. ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi also disclosed that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

