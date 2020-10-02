God’s hand present in Diri’s victory ― PDP governors

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday observed that there is clearly the hand of God in the election of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state following the Appeal Court’s reaffirmation of his victory.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, made the declaration in a statement issued by Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, Director – General of the forum, in Abuja.

“The news of the Appellate Court victory did not come as a surprise because it has been obvious that the hand of God is clearly on the throne concerning Governor Diri’s leadership of Bayelsa state,” the statement said.

The Governors’ Forum…