



Tribune Online

I never received N13 million as monthly allocation from Akeredolu, says Ondo deputy gov

The embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has described as falsehood the allegations against him by the governor Rotimi Akeredolu, over his office and sundry security and political issues. Ajayi who denied receiving N13 million as monthly allocation said the governor released the sum N12m only to his office monthly. He expressed dismay […]

I never received N13 million as monthly allocation from Akeredolu, says Ondo deputy gov

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune