Lagos East By-election: Suit challenging Abiru’s eligibility is false, laughable, says Lagos APC

By
Headliners
-
5


Tribune Online
Lagos East By-election: Suit challenging Abiru’s eligibility is false, laughable, says Lagos APC

Abiru, I’ll not disappoint Lagos, Lagos East senatorial ambition

Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as false and laughable a report published by an online newspaper alleging that a suit has been filed challenging the eligibility of its candidate in the October 31 Lagos East Senatorial by-election. According to the report, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party […]

Lagos East By-election: Suit challenging Abiru’s eligibility is false, laughable, says Lagos APC
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR