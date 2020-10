Tribune Online

Man rapes 13-year-old girl to death in Lagos

The police in Lagos State have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 13- year old girl to death in the Ejigbo area of the state. The lifeless body of the teenage girl was reportedly found in one of the rooms at 4 Olanrewaju Street, Ejigbo, occupied by the suspect, identified as Ajom Brimcewim Tabi […]

