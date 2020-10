Tribune Online

MUSLIM students under the aegis of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria in Lagos State have faulted the call for secession and the creation of Oduduwa Republic in the South-West. In a statement by the Amir (president) of MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni, the students described the call for secession as a “nation […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune