No political model will work until Nigerians control their destiny, economy — Falana

LANRE ADEWOLE discussed the nation at diamond independence anniversary with leading lawyer and senior advocate, Femi Falana. The sense of déjà vu is always there dissecting the nation at each independence anniversary, but this is a landmark year and we cannot but ask if the nation has fared better at least since the coming of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune