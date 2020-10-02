PDP’s reaction to Buhari’s speech reckless ― APC

The All Progressives Congress,  (APC)  has dismissed the critique of President Muhammadu Buhari independence broadcast by the People’s Democratic Party as reckless. The main opposition party had on Thursday accused President Buhari of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians when he again justified the hike in electricity tariff and price of petroleum product. The PDP […]

