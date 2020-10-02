



Startimes takes entertainment a notch higher, launches PBO tv

In line with its commitment to offer premium content, StarTimes has collaborated with a notable Nollywood production company, Big Idea Mediaworks, to launch PBO TV, a 24-hour entertainment channel dedicated to top-rated Nollywood movies, series, sitcoms, music and late-night comedy shows. Going on-air from yesterday to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence, PBO TV will air 12 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune