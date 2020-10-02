



We need structure in entertainment industry, says musician

Ayomikun Orenuga, an “Afrobeat’’ musician, also known as Orex, on Friday in Ibadan urged the Nigerian governments to provide structures to further assist the entertainment industry. Orenuga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that “it is only with a structural plan that the entertainment industry in Nigeria can thrive.’’ A graduate of Urban and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune