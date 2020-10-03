Akabueze confirmed as substantive Clerk of House of Reps, Ojo as Clerk to National Assembly

The management of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment of Mr Chinedu Akubueze as the substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Mr Akabueze’s appointment according to the Commission takes effect from November 25, 2020.

The incumbent Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mr Patrick Giwa is expected to exit from the service after attaining the retirement age of 60 in November 2020.

Mr Giwa was appointed Acting Clerk of the House on November 26, 2018.

In the same vein, the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has confirmed the appointment of Architect Amos Olatunde Ojo as substantive Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

It also confirmed…