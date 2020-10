Tribune Online

Akeredolu commissions RUGIPO’s N1bn Administrative Building, Radio Station, says ‘I’ve made history’

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday, commissioned a radio station built by the state-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo. The governor also commissioned a new administrative building comprising the Rector, Registrar and Bursar’s offices. The building, according to the institution’s acting Rector, Mr. Gani Adebola Ogundahunsi, is worth N1 billion. Also commissioned by […]

Akeredolu commissions RUGIPO’s N1bn Administrative Building, Radio Station, says ‘I’ve made history’

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune