Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was flown to a military hospital Friday night after being injected with an experimental drug combination in treatment at the White House. In a day of whipsaw events, the president who has spent months downplaying the threat of the virus was forced to cancel all […]

JUST IN: Trump moved to military hospital for treatment

Source: Nigerian Tribune