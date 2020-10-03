Tribune Online
JUST IN: Trump moved to military hospital for treatment
Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was flown to a military hospital Friday night after being injected with an experimental drug combination in treatment at the White House. In a day of whipsaw events, the president who has spent months downplaying the threat of the virus was forced to cancel all […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune