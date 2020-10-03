Kano govt calls for review of revenue allocation formula

Kano State Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo has called on the federal government to review allocation sharing formula by providing more funds to local government for the execution of viable projects of the grassroots. According to him, the Federal Government is enjoying over 52 per cent of the formula, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

