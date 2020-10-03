



Tribune Online

My father in-law said I should not wear trousers, told my husband to lock me out of the house —Woman

The three-year-old marriage between a couple, Ibukun Amusan, and her husband, Babatunde Amusan, has been dissolved by Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State. Ibukun, who brought a divorce suit against her husband, alleged that he allowed his father to dictate the tune in their home. She added that her father in-law instructed her […]

