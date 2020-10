Tribune Online

Obaseki mourns Auchi Poly rector

The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has mourned the death of the Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, who died on Saturday evening. He described the deceased rector of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi as an astute administrator who contributed to the growth of the institution by ensuring stability. In a message on Saturday in […]

Obaseki mourns Auchi Poly rector

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune