Ondo 2020: Akeredolu assures youths of continuous support

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reassured youths in the state of his commitment and support towards programmes and policies aimed at advancing the cause of youths in the state.

Akeredolu who gave this assurance during an interactive session with youths and students in the state pledged to fulfil all his electoral promises and said he could not afford to lie to the electorates on his achievements and the actual situation of things in the state under his administration.

According to Akeredolu, most of the electoral promises by his political opponents to reduce tuition fees in the state-owned tertiary institutions were meant to deceive the people, as most of the promises are not…