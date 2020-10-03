Ondo 2020: Akeredolu can’t lose this election ― Commissioner

By
Headliners
-
4


Tribune Online
Ondo 2020: Akeredolu can’t lose this election ― Commissioner

Akeredolu can't lose, PDP, Akeredolu, Mimiko, ultra-modern isolation centre, Akeredolu, Ondo COVID-19, owo, ADP, PDP, APC, PPE, Akeredolu all-inclusive government, Ondo LG election, Akeredolu, work-free, 43 de-registered political parties, Amotekun, APC, Olanisu, Akeredolu, Elders Forum, Akeredolu, Ondo 2020, criminals in Ondo, Arogbo, Akeredolu, Sunshine food processing concepts, APC, Ondo, Akeredolu, running mate, Akeredolu, metals, APC, kekemeke, aspirants, election, primaries, campaign committee

The chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of Rotimi Akeredolu Campaign Organization and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Hon. Donald Ojogo, on Saturday, expressed optimism about governor Akeredolu’s victory saying there was no way Akeredolu can lose the coming election. Ojogo who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, […]

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu can’t lose this election ― Commissioner
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR