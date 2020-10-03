Tribune Online
Restructure or we break up, Pastor Adeboye warns FG
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised the Federal Government of Nigeria to restructure the nation or risk its breakup. Pastor Adeboye stated this on Saturday at a 60th Independence Day Celebration Symposium co-organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute. The […]
Restructure or we break up, Pastor Adeboye warns FG
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune