The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone, has lambasted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for misinforming the public on the facts surrounding the industrial action embarked on by the union for the six months. The Union from the Akure zone described the statement credited to Ngige over the lingering […]

ASUU lambasts Ngige over comments on lecturers’ strike

Source: Nigerian Tribune