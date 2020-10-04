



Tribune Online

BREAKING: IG bans SARS, others from conducting stop and search, mounting checkpoints, others

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate ban of the activities of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) and other tactical squads of the police force including other criminal elimination squads operating in federal, zonal and command levels on Sunday. This was following the viral video that surfaced online on Saturday about […]

