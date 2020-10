Tribune Online

Flood sacks thousands, assembly members from quarters in Kogi

Thousands of people have been rendered homeless in kogi state as a result of ravaging flood while several roads have also been cut off making it impossible to move. Also members of the Kogi State House of Assembly has been force out of their quarters along Ganaja road, Lokoja as flood took over the official […]

Flood sacks thousands, assembly members from quarters in Kogi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune