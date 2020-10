Tribune Online

Ondo 2020: ADC collapses structures into APC

Less than a week to the governorship election in Ondo state, members and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday joined and collapsed its structures to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The defectors from 10 local government areas of the state, were led by the State Chairperson, Chief (Mrs.) […]

