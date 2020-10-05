



3,850 Zamfara indigenes to be trained as Special Constables ― Police

The Police Command in Zamfara State has confirmed the selection of 3,850 indigenes of the state to be trained as Special Constables, to assist in the fight against banditry and other crimes in the state. The command announced this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, and made available to newsmen […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune