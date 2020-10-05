AEDC to donate food items to orphanages

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Sunday, said it would distribute food items to orphanages to mark its 2020 customer service week.

It stated that the week was set aside to give back and appreciate its customers for their loyalty to the company.

The Managing Director (MD), Dr Ernest Mupwaya in a statement issued by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe said the customer service week, themed – “Dream Team”, highlights the significance of teamwork and collaboration in providing outstanding service to all customers demonstrated during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“This is an auspicious period to demonstrate our appreciation to our esteemed…