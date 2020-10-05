ATBU, OCP Africa train youths to boost Agriculture, food production

30 Nigerian youths selected from 5 Northern states who were trained on modern agricultural methods by Office Chérifien des Phosphates, (OCP Africa) in partnership with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi under a pilot phase of Empowering African Youths (EMAY) project in Nigeria are to receive the sum of N27m as a monthly stipend of N30,000 each for 3 months.

The amount according to the OCP which is the main sponsor of the program is to enable the trained youths to start their businesses without difficulty and create a very strong customer base.

Speaking to journalists after the closing of the training on Sunday at the Bauchi State Agriculture Development Programme (BSADP),…