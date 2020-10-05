



CBN: contending with impossible trinity and fifth columnists

In Nigeria, Inflation and unemployment has been on the increase for over a decade number of years. The Nara remains constantly under pressure, while the Gross Domestic Product growth crawls from positive to negative. CHIMA NWOKOJI in this report examines Central Bank’s efforts to keep the economy afloat. FOR being ubiquitous in the economy, the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune