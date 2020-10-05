



COVID-19: NCDC confirms 120 new cases, total now 59,465

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 120, with total infections now 59,465. The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday. “120 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Rivers-65 FCT-12 Ogun-9 Katsina-8 Anambra-7 Bauchi-5 Oyo-5 Nasarawa-3 Kaduna-2 Kwara-1 Taraba-1 Imo-1 Delta-1.” 120 new cases of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune