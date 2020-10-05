Don’t ignore calls for restructuring, Awolowo Dosumu counsels FG

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, has admonished the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government not to ignore calls for a restructuring of the nation.

General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had over the weekend stirred up the restructuring waters, urging the Federal Government to restructure the country to forestall looming breakup of the country.

Speaking on a programme of the African Independent Television (AIT), on Monday, Awolowo Dosumu noted that the voices of religious leaders, political leaders, traditional rulers which had got more strident, in recent times, pointed to the need for the Federal…