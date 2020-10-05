



Tribune Online

FG activates 60, 000 volunteers to monitor schools in 774 LGs

The Federal Government, on Monday, activated 60, 000 Environmental Health Emergency Volunteers Corp (EHEVC) to monitor schools across the 774 Local Governments in Nigeria, following its decision to reopen schools on Monday, October 12, after seven months of closure due to deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, who disclosed in Abuja […]

FG activates 60, 000 volunteers to monitor schools in 774 LGs

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune