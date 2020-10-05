



Tribune Online

Full-blown strike will cripple university system, UI NASU, SSANU warn FG

The non-academic staff of the University of Ibadan kicked off the 14-day warning strike as declared by its national body, calling on the federal government to attend to its demands before 19th October or face a full-blown strike. The striking staff, comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), […]

Full-blown strike will cripple university system, UI NASU, SSANU warn FG

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune