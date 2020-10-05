



Tribune Online

Harassment, killing of young persons by policemen angers Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed anger over the upsurge in the harassment and killing of young persons in the country by personnel of the Nigerian Police. Speaking to State House correspondents on his way out of his residence in Abuja on Sunday, he said: “I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what […]







Source: Nigerian Tribune