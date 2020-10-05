



Tribune Online

Lagos govt alerts residents as Oyan Dam set to release more water

LAGOS State government on Sunday reminded residents, especially those close to the banks of the Ogun River to be at alert as more water will be released from Oyan Dam this month. According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, 23 million cubic meters of water […]

Lagos govt alerts residents as Oyan Dam set to release more water

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune