Why Oyo govt signed MOU with Shell Gas ― Energy Commissioner

Oyo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Seun Ashamu, has stated that the state signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) in order to expand its economy and attract big businesses.

Ashamu, who stated this in a chat with newsmen said that the incumbent administration in Oyo State was determined to expand the state’s economy and double the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in record time.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted the commissioner as saying that the people of the State will start reaping the benefits of the MOU very soon.

Ashamu said: “The negotiation and signing of this MoU…