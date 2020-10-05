The Chairman, Taraba State Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Samuel Shiikaa on Monday stated that lecturers in universities will not resume until pending issues with the state government are resolved.

In a circular to members, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, the union said the peculiar demands of ASUU in the state university were not met by the government.

The Taraba ASUU also said the non-implementation of MoU of Feb 2019 agreement which necessitated the nationwide strike is yet be resolved.

The circular explained that the renegotiation of 2009 agreement that has to do with a review of salaries and mainstreaming of Earned Academic Allowance for members is…