Teachers from 36 states of the federation and FCT have converged on the Eagle Square, Abuja for the colourful celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future” is being marked with a limited number of participants in observance of the COVID-19 protocols. […]
World Teachers’ Day holds in Abuja with few participants
