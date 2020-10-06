



Ember months: FRSC moves against reckless driving, overtaking, others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will embark on a full-scale operation against reckless driving, overtaking, overloading and use of mobile phone while driving during the ember months. The FRSC Sector Commander in the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Gora Wobin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune