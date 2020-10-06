



Equities market leaps by 4.92 per cent as investors gain N292bn

The equities market closed positive at the close of trading on Tuesday to record 12 consecutive green days, as investors gain N292 billion. All Share Index extended gain by 4.92 per cent today at 28,909.37 basis points. pegging Year-to-Date at 7.70 per cent while capping equities market capitalisation at N15.110 trillion. Similarly, the bull continued […]

