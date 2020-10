Tribune Online

Lagos PAN plans big for World Egg Day

AS poultry farmers worldwide celebrate this year’s World Egg Day on October 9, the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Lagos State chapter is planning a big celebration. According to a statement from the Public Relations Officer of the association, Mrs Abimbola ‘Layo-Ogunyale, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, […]

Lagos PAN plans big for World Egg Day

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune