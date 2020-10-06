



Tribune Online

NANFACOS targets 8 million farmers to boost agriculture

THE National Apex of Nigeria Farmers Cooperative Societies Limited (NANFACOS) has said it would harness the 90,000 organised Cooperative bodies with about 8,750,000 cooperators to boost agriculture in Nigeria. The National President of NANFACOS, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma disclosed this while commending President MuhammaduBuhari for providing 2000 buses for farmers in Nigeria. He emphasized that the […]

NANFACOS targets 8 million farmers to boost agriculture

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune