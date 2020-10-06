Nigerian ‘Meplaylist’ appoints Beyonce’s father, Knowles, Kiladejo into executive team

Nigerian on-demand music streaming platform, Meplaylist has announced the appointment of Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles and Michael Kay Kiladejo as members of its global executive team.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Edward Israel-Ayide, Media Contact, Meplaylist, the appointment of the duo followed their investment earlier in the year in the on-demand music streaming startup, Meplaylist.

It said that the two notable investors have expressed their optimism about the growth of streaming in the wider African market on a dedicated panel at this year’s Midem Digital in June.

Knowles, widely recognized in the industry for developing and promoting award-winning…