Teachers’ Day: Obaseki rewards 20 outstanding teachers, launches 3-year teaching fellows programme

As teachers in Edo State on Monday joined their counterparts world over to mark this year’s Teachers Day, Governor Godwin Obaseki rewarded 20 of the celebrating teachers in the state for their outstanding performance in adapting to the technology-driven [email protected] initiative in the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Governor Obaseki equally used the occasion to also launch the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (Edo STAR) Teaching Fellows Programme, a three-year intensive training and field experience programme for teachers and aspiring teachers, who will be transited into the State Civil Service on completion of the programme.