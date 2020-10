Tribune Online

Traditional ruler-elect, five others killed in Plateau

A crown prince waiting to be coronated as Gwom Wareng and five others have been killed by gunmen in Wereng Community, Riyom local government area of Plateau State. Three others also sustained various degrees of injuries in the midnight raid. It would be recalled that a traditional ruler and others were killed last week at […]







Source: Nigerian Tribune