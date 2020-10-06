Tribune Online
Troops dislodge militants camps, rescue five kidnapped expatriates ― DHQ
The Defence Headquarters, (DHQ) on Tuesday stated that the troops of Operation Delta Safe have dislodged Militia’s camps and rescued five expatriates kidnapped in May this year by an unknown militant group in Yellow Island. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, (DMO), Major […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune